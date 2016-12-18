Merced church brings an ice rink to town

For this week, at least, Merced residents looking for an ice-skating experience will be able to find it close to home.
The First Baptist Church in Merced, with help from local businesses and organizations, has created a temporary ice skating rink on its campus. The rink will be open until Dec. 23.
“We just wanted to do something in the community and give back,” said Mary Gudgel, director of early childhood education at First Baptist Church.
Ruth Verrinder, 15, first experienced ice skating Thursday night on the ice rink’s opening day. While she had trouble keeping her balance, she said she would recommend people come and try it out.
“It’s hard for me, but it’s fun,” the teenager from Planada said. “It’s nice for Christmas.”
For the past few years, church members have talked about bringing in an ice rink, Kenny Dunham, music director at First Baptist Church, said. With the support of the city and community, they made it happen this year.
Activities, games, Christmas music, cookies and hot cocoa are available for skaters as well, Dunham said.
“As a community, there should be more activities that bring people together,” Dunham said. “This is one way to bring people together.”
Merced resident Naomi Villanueva brought her three kids to the church for their first experience ice skating and said they enjoyed it.
“I think it’s awesome,” said Villanueva, 31. “It’s more things for the kids to do. It’s something different.”
Children ages 5 and under skate for free, Dunham said, and for everyone else a $5 dollar donation is requested. However, nobody will be turned away if they are unable to make a donation. The donated money will go toward covering the costs of the ice rink.
“We wanted to make it so groups in the community who aren’t able to ice skate can,” Dunham said.
On weekdays the rink is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We want to make sure everyone knows they’re invited, and we want them to come out,” Gudgel said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
