Merced Mysteries & Minutiae: Calling all readers! Tell us what your favorite story of 2016 was

It’s mid-December and the New Year is right around the corner.
Now’s the time to look back on the year and pick some highlights.
Here at the Sun-Star, we typically publish a review of our top stories, and we also receive reports that show us which online stories drew the most readers.
But we also like to know which stories readers actually enjoyed and appreciated the most. We realize the most-read stories on our website don’t necessarily mean those stories made readers think, “Wow, what a great story.” A lot of the time, crime stories are the ones read the most.
So I’d like to know which stories made you feel good. I’ve created this online survey with some options, but feel free to also submit your own suggestions. If you don’t like to deal with the internet, you can call me to submit your vote. I’ll make sure it gets counted. I request that each person only vote once.
Here’s the list I have compiled.
Merced couple shares love story of almost 70 years
Bobbie Ann and Robert Moyes are on their way to 70 years of marriage and shared some tips on how to maintain a strong relationship for Valentine’s Day.
“Oh yeah, she’s my best friend,” Robert said. “She loves me – at least that is what she tells me every day.”
Bobbie Ann said respect and accepting each other’s shortcomings are important in keeping a relationship strong. Robert said the key is in learning that relationships require sacrifice.
“Somebody is going to have to give more than the other,” he said. “It’s not a 50-50 thing, usually it’s 60-40 or even 70-30.”
“That’s the most important thing about staying married,” he continued.
Chowchilla inmates celebrate Easter with Gospel, music
Prison Fellowship made sure Chowchilla inmates got their dose of Christ, music and laughter on Easter this year.
For many of the prisoners, faith is what helps them survive and get through incarceration.
“It’s always encouraging to have people come from out there, outside of these walls,” George Carter II, from Orange County, said. “There really isn’t any other way to get through this prison life without faith in God.”
Woman is first undocumented person to earn doctorate at UC Merced
Yuriana Aguilar overcame many obstacles in her life, and this year, the 26-year-old made history at the youngest University of California campus here in Merced. Many of the people taking classes at UC Merced are first-generation college students.
What kept her going were two parents who pushed her to go to school, despite their own limited schooling. “Somehow, nobody taught them, but somehow they valued education,” she said. “In a family like this, it’s very rare that they value education.”
Obama family touches down in Merced County
The commander-in-chief and his family spent less than five minutes in Merced County in June as they changed aircraft en route to a vacation in Yosemite National Park.
But that was still enough to cheer many onlookers, some carrying cameras and small American flags, who gathered to catch a glimpse of President Barack Obama.
Firefighters rescue girl’s tiny dog from AC vent
When 6-year-old Aubree Faust took a trip to Sacramento with her family, they left her new puppy, Lily, a 7-week-old Chihuahua, locked in a bedroom. When the family returned later that day, they had to call the Merced Fire Department to rescue Lily from an AC duct.
Chris Hansen’s ‘Killer Instinct’ comes to Merced County
“Killer Instinct,” hosted by Chris Hansen, dove into the 2010 case of Ana Lila DeCeja, who was lured to her death by a Planada couple who killed her in order to kidnap her infant son.
Students get a taste of the good stuff on Atwater farm visit
In September, Snelling students visited an Atwater farm where they picked their own vegetables and learned valuable lessons about nutrition and where their food comes from in an effort to curb childhood obesity. Who knew photos of kids on the farm could be so beautiful?
Film shot in Merced to play for free
“Lupe Under the Sun,” an 80-minute feature filmed by Rodrigo Reyes of Merced, played for free in Merced while making the rounds at multiple film festivals.
In the film, aging farmworker Lupe has been in Merced and away from his family for many years. Adding to the Merced flavor of the film are real-life Merced couple Daniel and Ana Maria Muratalla, who play Lupe and his love interest.
Reyes, 33 and a graduate of Merced High, said the story that is unique to the central San Joaquin Valley has found a way to connect to people from other places. The film examines how immigration can take a toll on farmworkers.
Merced teen to earn associate’s degree before high school diploma
Angelica Navarrette, 17, participated in Merced College’s graduation, earning her associate’s degree one week. The next week, she was part of El Capitan High School’s first graduating class. She completed the college coursework concurrently with her regular high school classes.
Merced Atlas duo chasing Major League Soccer dreams
Two Merced County teens who play soccer with Merced Atlas Academy soccer club took a trip to Seattle to meet with the Seattle Sounders, watch a game, and get a peek at what their future could hold.
Make your own suggestion
If you’d like to vote for your favorite 2016 story in the Merced Sun-Star, call me at 209-385-2477 or email me at bcalix@mercedsunstar.com. If you’d like to vote for one of these stories or make your own suggestion online, fill out this survey. Please only vote once.
And, don’t forget to read on Jan. 2 to find out the results.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
