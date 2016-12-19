Los Banos warming center opens Monday, Tuesday nights downtown

The Los Banos Fire Department has opened a public overnight warming center for Monday and Tuesday at the Miller and Lux building, 830 Sixth St.
The center will be open from 5 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, and from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. It’s open to anyone, including single men and women, and families with children.
Warming centers are opened any time the weather temperature drops under 32 degrees Fahrenheit for three consecutive days, according to the release.
The temperature is expected to drop to a low of 30 degrees early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. The low for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is 37 degrees.
The fire department is encouraging residents to let anyone in need know about the warming center.
