Guam governor supports legalizing pot for recreational use

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:48 Hmong New Year begins in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced

1:13 Fire at Asian Food and Gifts in Merced

0:19 Fire in downtown Merced

1:44 Merced residents light up neighborhood with annual Christmas display