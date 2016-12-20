Pennsylvania health officials warn dental practice patients

The state Department of Health is warning about 1,000 former patients of a closed eastern Pennsylvania dental practice to get tested for hepatitis and HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS.
The health department says the Center for Family and Specialty Dentistry in Bern Township, near Reading, wasn't properly sterilizing devices between last December and October, when the health department shut down the practice.
Dr. Stephen Sulzbach, of Montgomery County, tells the Reading Eagle he told state officials about the problems after pressing other dentists to correct the issues.
Sulzbach's license has been suspended along with two other dentists at the practice.
The health department says it doesn't identify the sources of complaints it investigates, but says the important thing is that a public health risk was exposed.
