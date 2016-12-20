Los Banos arson suspect asks police to kill him

A 21-year-old man set his Los Banos home on fire, causing a 10-year-old girl to be injured, and then approached police officers while asking them to kill him, police said.
Officers managed to detain Carlos Castillo by using a stun gun on him after a brief struggle Sunday, the Los Banos Police Department said in a news release.
The girl was cut on her arm when she fell while escaping from a second-story window. She and an 18-year-old woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of the injury and smoke inhalation, the news release said.
The release didn’t identify the relationship between the witnesses and Castillo.
Authorities received a report of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Pintail Circle at 12:19 p.m. Sunday. Officer Lyle Kelley arrived with the Los Banos Fire Department and began talking with Castillo, who was in front of the house.
Castillo made statements about the fire that were deemed suspicious and he was detained, according to the release.
Castillo started resisting Kelley and attempted to run away, but Los Banos Officer Chris Borchardt and Sgt. Elias Reyes arrived at the scene and surrounded Castillo.
Castillo “concealed his hand inside of his waist band and began advancing toward the officers asking them to kill him,” the release said.
Reyes used a stun gun on Castillo, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the release. Castillo, who had no weapon, was handcuffed and arrested.
Officers “used great restraint and were able to take the suspect into custody without injuring him, despite his efforts to harm others and provoke the officers into a violent encounter,” according to the release.
In an interview with Castillo after his arrest, officers learned he intentionally set the fire, the news release said.
According to the two female witnesses, they had been inside the home and realized that Castillo was downstairs acting strangely. The nature of the relationship between the three, if any, was not detailed by police.
Castillo locked himself in a first-floor room while the witnesses locked themselves in an upstairs room. A short time later, they smelled smoke and found that the house was on fire, the release said. They attempted to escape, and the 10-year-old was cut when she fell.
Castillo was arrested on suspicion of arson, aggravated arson, child endangerment causing bodily injury and resisting arrest, the department said. He remained in custody Tuesday at the Merced County Sheriff’s Office main jail with bond set at $1.15 million.
