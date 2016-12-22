Head of behavioral health hospital for kids leaving post

The director of Virginia's only behavioral health hospital for children and adolescents is leaving his post.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2if35O6 ) quotes Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services spokeswoman Meghan McGuire as saying that Dr. Jeffrey Aaron no longer is in charge of the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton. McGuire says Aaron will work as a forensic programs consultant for the department.
The 48-bed hospital has come under scrutiny because of rising admissions and falling numbers of staff. Specialists have been working to better align the hospital's practices with demand that peaks in late winter and early spring.
Vickie Coyner, assistant director of administration, will serve as interim acting director until Jan. 16, when Western State Hospital's director, Dr. Mary Clare Smith, begins serving as acting director.
Comments