Judge sets Jan. 6 date for pleas in Los Banos school corruption case

Ex-Los Banos school trustee Tommy Jones and Merced area contractor Gregory Opinski are scheduled to enter pleas on their corruption charges Jan. 6.
Jones and Opinski were arrested in August and charged with felony counts of bribing Los Banos Unified school trustee Dominic Falasco.
Case reports of a Merced County District Attorney’s Office investigation suggest Opinski paid Falasco $12,000 through Jones for Falasco’s school board vote to award Opinski’s construction company a contract to expand Mercey Springs Elementary School.
Jones’ attorney, Kevin Little, has asked the 5th District Court of Appeal in Fresno to issue a stay on court proceedings in Merced. His writ of mandate, filed Dec. 6, also asked the court to either move the case out of Merced, or set an evidentiary hearing to consider disqualifying all Merced County judges from the case due to potential conflicts of interest.
During a continued hearing Thursday, Merced Superior Court Judge Ronald Hansen noted that the appellate court had yet to grant the requested stay and told Jones and Opinski they should be ready to enter pleas “soon.”
“Essentially, the matter is ready to proceed for arraignment,” Hansen said.
Little, who also represented Opinski on behalf of Opinski’s attorney, Jeffrey Hammerschmidt, told Hansen that all parties previously had agreed to hold the arraignment until the appellate court ruled on Little’s writ of mandate.
The Thursday hearing was set to give the court of appeals enough time to act on the writ.
Hansen and attorneys agreed on setting the arraignment for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6 in the Merced courthouse.
According to a Nov. 21 motion from Jones and Opinski, the defense feels that Hansen and all Merced County judicial officers have too many conflicts of interest with Opinski, the presumed key witness, Falasco, and Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II, another presumed witness.
In a Nov. 28 order, Hansen states any connections between him and witnesses or defendants were circumstantial and not conflicts of interest. He denied the defense’s motion.
But the writ filed with the court of appeals opposes Hansen’s order, calling Hansen’s claims “erroneous” because they misinterpreted the law and mischaracterized the defense’s motion.
