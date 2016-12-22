Clothes, presents and a hot meal is the recipe for a Merced holiday banquet

On Christmas Eve, the Merced County Rescue Mission will do more than make hot meals for community members: It will make sure individuals and children are clothed and receive presents.
Phil Schmauss, the Rescue Mission’s marketing director, said a traditional ham dinner will be served from 10 a.m. to noon at 939 W. Main St. in Merced. Baked potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, corn and pie are some of the other food options.
“Our holiday banquet is the city of Merced’s banquet,” Schmauss said. “We act as a conductor and facilitator to make sure these happen.”
Each child will receive two toys that were donated by community members, Schmauss said, and two bikes will be raffled off.
Lifeline Community Center, a nonprofit organization out of Winton, will provide clothes during the Christmas Eve dinner in their “Bus Boutique,” Schmauss said.
“People can help themselves to as much clothes as they want,” Schmauss said. “It’s a community-wide effort.”
Any toys left over will be donated to Mercy Medical Center, Schmauss said, to ensure child patients receive a present on Christmas as well.
“We make sure everything we collect is outsourced, used and distributed,” Schmauss said.
The Rescue Mission is continuing to serve meals seven days a week at the Calvary Assembly of God at 1021 R St. Breakfast is at 7 a.m. and dinner is at 5:15 p.m. Friday is the only day dinner isn’t served, but they provide sack lunches.
“Food donations help to feed people all year long,” Schmauss said. “I just want people to know the mission is the people’s mission. We are a facilitator for those who have and those who don’t have.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments