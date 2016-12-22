Annual Kops for Kids event in Livingston

Aiden Benitez, 4, smiles as he sits on Santa Claus' lap during the Kops for Kids event at the Livingston City Council Chambers at 1416 C Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Bikes donated by the Kalem's Giving Tree Program to be handed out to children during the Kops for Kids event at the Livingston City Council Chambers at 1416 C Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. During the event gifts were handed out to children who had the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Some children received new bicycles from the Kalem's Giving Tree Program.
Children and families wait in line to see Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Kops for Kids event at the Livingston City Council Chambers at 1416 C Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. During the event gifts were handed out to children who had the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Some children received new bicycles from the Kalem's Giving Tree Program.
Yulia Espino, 17, of Livingston, left, and Jasmin Aguirre, 14, of Livingston, right, hand out gifts to children during the Kops for Kids event at the Livingston City Council Chambers at 1416 C Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. During the event children had the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Some children received new bicycles from the Kalem's Giving Tree Program.
Khloe Guzman, 4, left, and Kaylee Guzman, 3, right, meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Kops for Kids event at the Livingston City Council Chambers at 1416 C Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Ximena Santos, 3, of Livingston, receives presents from Mrs. Claus during the Kops for Kids event at the Livingston City Council Chambers at 1416 C Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Luis Rios, 6, of Livingston, has his photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Kops for Kids event at the Livingston City Council Chambers at 1416 C Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Luis Rios, 6, of Livingston, center, has his photo taken with members of the Livingston Police department including Police Chief Ruben Chavez, right, as he sits on his new bike during the Kops for Kids event at the Livingston City Council Chambers at 1416 C Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
