One person killed in Highway 99 crash

The California Highway Patrol and Merced County Sheriff's Department respond to the scene of a head-on collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Plainsburg Road in Le Grand, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. According to CHP Officer Moises Onsurez, a vehicle traveling north on Highway 99 near Plainsburg Road, crossed over to the southbound lanes and collided with two other vehicles. According to Onsurez, one fatality was confirmed.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Traffic backs up and is diverted off of southbound Highway 99 at Plainsburg Road as the California Highway Patrol and Merced County Sheriff's Department respond to the scene of a head-on collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Plainsburg Road in Le Grand, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. According to CHP Officer Moises Onsurez, a vehicle traveling north on Highway 99 near Plainsburg Road, crossed over to the southbound lanes and collided with two other vehicles. According to Onsurez, one fatality was confirmed.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
