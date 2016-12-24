Chronic wasting disease found northwest of Gillette

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease in deer hunt area northwest of Gillette.
It's the first time the disease has been found in a Gillette hunt area, although the area is bordered on the east and west by deer hunt areas where chronic wasting disease has been found as early as 2007.
The Gillette News Record reports (http://bit.ly/2hemKwd ) that a buck mule deer that did not appear to be healthy was reported by a landowner. A Game and Fish biologist euthanized the deer and took samples. It was later determined to have suffered from chronic wasting disease.
Comments