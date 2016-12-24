Merced County Rescue Mission Christmas Eve meal

Santa Claus greets children and families during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
David Mansfield, 53, of Merced, applies butter and brown sugar to carrots during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
People wait in line before the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Mahanga Singh Mudhar, right, and Lsratuhar Singh, left, both of Merced, plate Jalebi during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Curtis Wright, 38, of Merced, serves food during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Lexi Valencia, 15, of Atwater, greets guests during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Reggie Delone, 8, of Stockton, eats during Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Delone is in Merced visiting family for the holidays.
Aliene Lopez, 12, of Winton, serves food during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Edmund Charles Xavier Worthen VI, 3, of Merced, left, speaks with Santa Claus during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Holiday gifts for boys wait to be handed out during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Jonathan James, 11, of Merced, checks out his new bike that he won during a raffle at the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Alex Ruiz, 7, of Merced, smiles as he receives gifts during the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
A young girl smiles as she receives gifts following the Merced County Rescue Mission's Christmas Eve meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
