Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom says a prayer with children during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Usher Ken Sullivan, 78, of Merced, greets churchgoers as they arrive before the Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
An angle made of yarn sits next to poinsettias prior to Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom greats churchgoers as they arrive for a Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom leads the Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Churchgoers look to the choir during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Music Director and Merced resident Mikel Soria, 34, right, directs the choir during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom, left, leads the Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Merced residents Analise Gallaway, 11, left, and Byron Gallaway, 3, right, look at each other through a plastic cup containing a candle during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom, right, leads communion during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
A young boy looks at a prayer cube during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom leads the Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom conducts communion during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom leads the church in prayer during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The service concluded with a candlelit rendition of "Silent Night".
Churchgoers sing "Silent Night" during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Avery Blackmore, 8, of Discovery Bay, center, holds a candle while singing "Silent Night" with Jeane Hetland, 73, of Merced, left, Jane Heruty, 10, of San Francisco, second from left, parents Heather Blackmore, 43, right, and Lance Blackmore, 37, second from right, during Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
