Collision on Highway 99 claims life of Modesto woman

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County Pause

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:24 Bill to increase water storage in Merced

1:43 Seneca Ybarra named Atwater High football coach

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

1:22 Livingston's annual Kops for Kids event

1:22 Farmers 'fed up' with state water grab

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced

1:13 Fire at Asian Food and Gifts in Merced