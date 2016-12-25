For some, Christmas means going to a church service

For Annie Sofranek, being with her two daughters and husband on Christmas is what she enjoys about the holidays.
“Christmas means family pretty much,” she said. “It’s to celebrate the birth of Christ.”
At the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church’s 4 p.m. Christmas Eve service, lighted candles filled the chapel as the choir and churchgoers sang “Silent Night” accompanied by a violin, piano and guitar.
Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom said light is one of the prime symbols of Christmas, because “Jesus Christ is the light coming into the world.”
Community members at the service said they were gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, which is observed Christmas Day. They sang, read from the gospels and prayed.
“I think it’s tradition,” Lindstrom said. “There’s something very sacred about entering the space where the love of God is given in Jesus Christ.”
The fact that Christmas observes Jesus’ birth, Lindstrom said, makes this service special and she hopes people received the message of peace and love, because the love of God is “all encompassing” and “abundant,” and that should be celebrated.
A Christmas tree by the altar was adorned with gold and white ornaments, and poinsettias decorated the entrance and front of the church. Children were invited to stand at the front of the altar and each received a prayer cube, with different prayers on each side.
Lindstrom said Christmas is one of the most commercialized holidays and that giving gifts is part of the excitement, which is part of the reason the Christmas Eve service is even more important.
“It brings us back to the source,” she said.
Connie Lineberger, 80, said she attends church every Sunday and every Christmas Eve and couldn’t imagine not going to Mass on Christmas Eve. She said God is an important part of her life, and celebrating Jesus’ birth is “so special.”
“This is why we’re here,” Lineberger said. “To thank God we have Christ in our lives.”
