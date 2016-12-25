Foot traffic spikes in Merced Mall on Christmas Eve

Online shopping and other factors are leading to less holiday business at the Merced Mall, vendors say. But many shoppers still joined the last-minute rush of gift-browsing and shopping Christmas Eve.
The week leading up to Christmas is still a busy time for stores and kiosks at the mall.
On Saturday morning, shoppers said they were either doing their last leg of Christmas shopping or just spending time with family.
Merced resident Tony Luis said he and his wife, Monique, had been too busy working – Luis, a forklift operator, his wife, a waitress – to buy their gifts earlier.
“Each year, we try not to, but it happens more than I’d like,” Luis said about shopping on Christmas Eve. Most of their purchases Saturday consisted of clothing.
Merced resident Jill Small-Elms said the main goal of her Christmas Eve trip to the mall was to get her two sons’ hair cut. But it was also a chance for some quality family time.
“I usually work 12-hour days,” Small-Elms said. “So, I get to spend some time with them.”
While browsing at the mall with her boys, ages 4 and 1, Small-Elms also bought a cellphone case from the “Cell Gallery” kiosk.
Cell Gallery manager Rejuanul Rony said foot traffic in the mall this week was more than usual. But his Christmas business has been different for each of three years.
“People walk by, take a picture and buy online,” Rony said.
Shopping at the Merced Mall spikes throughout December, Marketing Director Nanette Villegas said. But it peaks Christmas Eve.
“During the last week of Christmas, shoppers are catching those last-minute sales and purchasing gift cards,” Villegas said, noting that people are also taking photos with Santa Claus and turning in purchase receipts for the mall’s “Shop Smart for Schools” program.
The mall also increases staff and security each year from Black Friday through the end of the holidays, Villegas said. The mall offers extended shopping hours and Santa photo hours, and promotes holiday activities through social media.
“It’s pretty much nonstop for us until the mall closes on Christmas Eve,” Villegas said.
