Merced County Rescue Mission and community give Christmas experience to hundreds

Around 600 Merced community members made their way to the American Legion Hall on Christmas Eve, hoping for full bellies and something for their kids to open over the weekend, during the Merced County Rescue Mission annual Christmas Eve dinner.
This year, kids were able to take two toys home with them and a lucky boy and girl received bikes that were raffled off.
Aalyah Aguilar, 7, grinned as she found out she was going to bring home a new pink-and-white bike with tassels on each handlebar. She said she felt good knowing she would be able to ride it later.
A single dad living in Merced with four children, Edmund Worthen said he was thankful his children were able to receive toys this Christmas.
“It feels good because for me it’s been very hard,” Worthen said. “I’m a 24/7 mom and dad. It’s tough getting presents under the tree.”
Worthen said he feels “grateful” that people in Merced donate their time and money to prepare a meal for others and is “just happy they’re able to do something.”
More than 100 volunteers helped distribute ham, green beans, carrots, corn, baked potatoes and dinner rolls. For dessert, there were pumpkin, apple and blueberry pies along with cookies and brownies.
Tatiana Steele, an Atwater High School senior, joined her teammates from the girls varsity basketball team as volunteers. They all wanted to do something to help people, especially since it’s during the holidays, she said.
“It’s a nice thing to do,” the 16-year-old point guard said. “It always feels nice to help people.”
Turmeric Indian Cuisine donated a traditional dessert that consisted of pakora and jalebi, and JNT Automotive repair donated 50 of the hams.
Tyanca Ellingberg, 27, moved to Merced from Oakland about a month ago and has been staying at the shelter, Haven of Hope. She said she was glad her children were able to have presents and eat a good meal.
“It’s all really good,” Ellingberg said. “I like the potatoes and butter, and the ham is good.”
Ellingberg said the holidays remind her of her mother, who died a few days after Christmas, so it’s a difficult time of year. But she is happy to be closer to her son, who lives in Merced.
“I feel all right you know,” she said. “As long as my children are happy, then I’m happy.”
Along with the presents and food, the Merced County Rescue Mission had LifeLine Community Center bring its “bus boutique” so people could take warm clothes home.
Phil Schmauss, the Rescue Mission’s marketing director, said none of this would have been possible without the help of the community donors.
Having this meal every year is important because the holidays are often harder for people, Schmauss said, and it’s all “really about fellowship and making people feel loved.” Saturday was an opportunity to make people feel like they’re not alone, he said.
“I feel great,” Schmauss said. “It’s a blessing to know all these little kids are getting toys.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments