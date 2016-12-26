Newest Bear Creek Inn owners see historic home as part of Merced’s future

It may be one of the oldest homes in Merced, but the newest owners of the Bear Creek Inn are working to make their bed and breakfast part of the city’s new future.
“Our hope is that it’s part of a renaissance in Merced,” said Melinda Stewart, who owns the inn with her sister, Jana.
The historic inn, with its 1930s colonial profile and carefully tended property, has been described as Merced’s “treasure” in Trip Advisor reviews. The Stewart sisters wish to see the home, rich with history, memories and charm, remain a fixture in the community and grow as a destination wedding venue and go-to spot for local events.
Built by Merced’s own pioneer Charles Henry Huffman in 1882, the original structure burned down in 1933 and was reconstructed by C. Ray Robinson. It later was renovated by Jack Hooper, who opened the home as an inn in 2001, fulfilling his wife’s dream after she died of cancer a year earlier.
Jack Hooper died in 2013, and the sisters bought the inn from his estate the next year. It didn’t come with any of the furnishings, but luckily the family had its own collection of vintage and antique furnishings that they were able to move into the inn within 24 hours of buying it. The inn was closed only one day when changing ownership.
As fourth-generation Mercedians, the Stewarts had always been curious about the stately home.
“I’m like a lot of Mercedians,” Melinda Stewart said. “I’ve always had an emotional attachment to that big white house on the corner. I always wanted to peek over the fence and wondered what’s inside.”
That curiosity, paired with an appreciation for the inn’s history, is what drove the Stewarts to buy the inn.
The inn has three upstairs rooms for guests, a cottage complete with a full kitchen and a buggy room. Each room has its own bathroom, feather bed and period decor. Accommodations include breakfast in the morning and access to the living room, sun room or luscious grounds.
“Jack Hooper did a wonderful job renovating the place,” Melinda Stewart said. “We’re surprised with how few repairs are necessary to maintain the structure.”
When the Stewarts bought the home in 2014, the first project on their list was to repair the fence surrounding the property, which remains from the original home Huffman built. They also installed drought-resistant irrigation to water the property’s many trees, which grow lemons, clementines, cherries, avocados, chestnuts, grapefruits and jujubes.
Last year, the innkeepers resumed hosting weddings at the inn, and this year they plan to promote their “wedding weekend” package, which includes renting out the inn for the rehearsal dinner, wedding day and breakfast on Sunday morning.
The inn’s high teas also have been very successful. The inn staff has a partnership with Cheryl Smith of Vanilla Orchid Catering, who makes elaborate tea sandwiches and scones. Last year, the Super Bowl tea sold out within a week.
The Stewarts are keen on Merced’s future growth with UC Merced’s expansion and the future high-speed rail station. Many of their guests are folks applying for positions with the university.
“It’s a fascinating cast of people who come through here,” Melinda Stewart said. “It’s a wonderful place to come, because you’ll fall in love with the town.”
And when the guests leave, they’ll likely remember the scrumptious breakfast, cooked either by Smith or the staff. Many of the recipes are passed down from Jack Hooper’s family and made with herbs dried by the staff and fruits from one of the many trees on the property. The inn even has its own cookbook.
“As innkeepers, our slogan is ‘Come as guests, leave as family,’ ” said Jessica Egli, one of the innkeepers. “We’re always hugging people goodbye and exchanging phone numbers.”
Besides the events, the Stewarts do have dreams for the inn. They hope to display historic photos of the home on the walls. They’d also like to expand the outdoor patio and add rooms to accommodate more wedding guests.
“Our overriding goal is to maintain the repairs and renovations so it will continue to be usable and beautiful,” Melinda Stewart said.
“Everybody of Merced is really committed to keeping up the place,” Jana Stewart added. “It’s the grandest home of Merced.”
“We love it,” Egli said. “And we want everybody else to love it, too.”
Its charms are irresistible and draw in visitors new and old alike.
Said Egli: “It’s very much alive.”
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
