Fans in Merced mourn Carrie Fisher, ‘Princess Leia,’ dead at 60

Star Wars fan Heather Smith had just sat down in a Merced theater to see “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” when she heard the news.
Carrie Fisher, the actress who played intergalactic heroine Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, had died.
“I had a feeling something would go bad after the heart attack,” Smith said after leaving the downtown theater Tuesday afternoon, referring to an attack Fisher reportedly suffered Friday.
Smith said the last scene of “Rogue One,” which shows Fisher as Princess Leia, “hit you where it hurts.”
Fisher fell ill Friday during a flight to Los Angeles from London, where she was filming the third season of the Amazon comedy series “Catastrophe.” Upon landing, she was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, but after three days in intensive care, she died, a family publicist confirmed. She was 60 years old.
“Carrie was one of a kind … brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely,” “Star Wars” co-star Harrison Ford said in a statement.
Fisher was the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.
“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”
From the moment she first stepped onto the screen in 1977’s “Star Wars,” the character of Leia Organa – whip-smart, wryly funny and fearless enough to stand up to the likes of Darth Vader without batting an eye, with an instantly iconic set of hair buns on either side of her head – inspired generations of young girls to be bold, while inspiring crushes in generations of young boys.
Smith, who lives in Atwater, described herself as a lifelong Star Wars fan. Growing up, she looked up to Princess Leia.
“She was kind of an idol for any girl,” the 32-year-old said. “She looked great, but was so badass.”
Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Carrie Fisher was a bookish child who had difficult relationships with both parents. In a celebrity breakup that made headlines everywhere in 1958, Eddie Fisher left his family for Elizabeth Taylor.
Eddie Fisher was hardly present for his daughter in her early years, and Reynolds’ second husband, shoe store magnate Harry Karl, was even worse. He squandered his own money and Reynolds’ on gambling and prostitutes and left the actress and her children broke and devastated.
Carrie Fisher went into the family business early – too early, she would later say. She was performing on stage by age 12 and appeared with Reynolds in the 1973 Broadway revival “Irene.” She was still a teenager when she made her feature film debut in “Shampoo” in 1975.
Even after “Star Wars,” Fisher often spoke of feeling overshadowed by her mother and about the need to break away, a conflict dramatized in her semi-autobiographical 1987 novel, “Postcards From the Edge.”
Mother and daughter were estranged for years but reconciled later in life and came to admire each other’s talent and determination. “Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher,” an HBO documentary, is scheduled for release in 2017.
When Fisher returned to the role of Leia in last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” she reflected to The Los Angeles Times on her status as a new kind of role model in the pop culture landscape.
“I remember the first time it was weird to me was when someone wanted to thank me because they’d become a lawyer because of me,” Fisher said. “The main thing they said is that they identified with me. I felt like that was somebody that could be heroic without being a superhero and be relatable.”
While Leia was a fierce and regal warrior, Fisher’s off-screen life was more messy, marked by bouts of drug abuse, a complicated family history and struggles with mental illness – all of which she would use as material for lacerating comedy in her numerous works of fiction and nonfiction.
In the wake of “Star Wars,” Fisher continued to act on occasion in films such as Woody Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters” and the romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally…” But the shadow of “Star Wars” was not easy to escape, and it wasn’t until Fisher turned to writing that she began to define herself outside the role of Princess Leia.
At the time of her death, Fisher was on tour promoting her recently published book, “The Princess Diarist.” A memoir based on diaries Fisher kept around the time she filmed the first “Star Wars” movie, the book reveals that the actress carried on an affair with Ford, who played the roguish smuggler Han Solo, with whom Leia had an often tempestuous romantic relationship.
Asked by NPR recently why she wrote about her fling with Ford, who was 15 years older and married, she joked that she could hold back no longer because he had refused to die: “I kept calling and saying, ‘When are you going to die?’ because I want to tell the story.”
Fisher was briefly married to singer Paul Simon in the early 1980s and had a daughter, Billie Catherine Lourd, from a later relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
Fisher had been confirmed to return to the role of Leia in the next installment in the franchise, “Episode VIII,” due in theaters in December 2017. The film finished shooting this summer, but plot details – including what part Leia plays in the next chapter of the saga – have been kept tightly under wraps.
Marc Piniol, 34, wondered about the future of “Star Wars” without Fisher after watching “Rogue One” in Merced on Tuesday.
“It seems like a very big loss for the cast,” he said, calling Fisher an “iconic person.”
“When I saw the ending scene, I was taken back by it,” he said. “Hers was a critical role to the movie. She played the part very well. With the last scene, it ties into the first movie. Her part is very pivotal in the last scene of ‘Rogue One.’”
While some actors might bemoan being so closely associated with a single role for so many years, Fisher never seemed to resent being linked to Leia, even if she did admit to disliking the character’s famous buns, calling them a “hair-don’t instead of a hairdo.”
“It’s not always fun, but it’s certainly life-changing,” she told The Times last year. “I have been Princess Leia exclusively. It’s been a part of my life for 40 years. ... I’m like the diplomat to a country that I haven’t been to yet. I am that country.”
Josh Rottenberg of The Los Angeles Times, Sun-Star reporter Brianna Calix, and AP national writer Hillel Italie contributed to this story.
