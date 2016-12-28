News

December 28, 2016 5:24 AM

4 people, including 2 kids, both 3, hurt in south L.A. blaze

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Four people are hurt, including two 3-year-old boys following a house fire in south Los Angeles Tuesday night.

L.A. Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey tells City News Service firefighters got the call shortly after 9 p.m. and arrived to find the one-story, three-bedroom home "well-involved" with flames.

Humphrey says all four victims suffered burn injuries. In addition to the children, CNS reports a man suffered critical facial burns and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Humphrey says the woman may be the mother of the children and the grandmother of the injured man.

A 4-year-old girl was rescued by a neighbor before firefighters arrived.

Officials are investigating a cause.

