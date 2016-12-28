Merced residents wake after quake near California-Nevada line

Many Merced residents were shaken awake early Wednesday by a series of moderate earthquakes that the University of Nevada’s Seismological Laboratory said struck in a remote area near the California-Nevada line.
People from Los Banos to Modesto took to social media after the quake took them by surprise. Some said the quake woke them up, knocked over stacks of children’s toys or rocked chandeliers.
Many noted the later quakes grew in strength compared to the initial one, reported at 12:18 a.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.7 temblor struck at 12:18 a.m., followed by another 5.7 quake four minutes later in a remote area southeast of Lake Tahoe. A magnitude-5.5 quake hit the same area at 1:13 a.m.
Though the earthquake did not cause any reported damage in Merced County, officials with the Office of Emergency Services emphasized the importance of residents being prepared for a natural disaster.
In the case of an earthquake, people should practice safety procedures such as “drop, cover and hold on,” according to the emergency preparedness website ready.gov. The website recommends anchoring loose items to a secure wall in the home and warns against making phone calls or sending text messages during an earthquake.
Graham Kent, director of the university lab in Reno, says the moderate quakes were followed by a series of smaller aftershocks, including two in the magnitude-4 range and at least a dozen larger than magnitude 3.
He says they’ve been studying the seismically active region along the Sierra’s eastern front more intensely since a swarm of thousands of smaller earthquakes were recorded there over a two-month period in 2011.
