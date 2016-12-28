Owner revitalizes Los Banos retail corner, seeks coffee shop

Renovation on the San Luis Plaza at the corner of West Pacheco Boulevard and West I Street are almost complete.
“We’re 90 to 95 percent of the way there,” said Chase Burke, retail specialist with owner Ethan Conrad Properties.
The major renovations, which included a new paint scheme, trimming and landscaping to improve visibility to West Pacheco Boulevard, parking lot repairs and other curb-appeal measures, started in September as Ethan Conrad Properties closed escrow on the shopping complex from the living trust of Frank Solomon Jr.
The goal is to improve the attractiveness of the retail center.
“We’ve got some great draws and we want to improve the look and visibility,” Burke said.
According to a news release, Ethan Conrad is investing in the property with a refinanced $9.5 million loan, arranged by Los Angeles-based mortgage firm Continental Partners.
On Wednesday, Burke said he hasn’t heard whether JCPenney will renew its lease at the property, which has operated in Los Banos for more than 30 years.
“I’ve been down there, spoke with the JCPenney manager, and it’s a top-performing store,” Burke said. “They say their sales are exceeding goals.”
The shopping and entertainment complex, which is already seeing new tenants in Wienerschnitzel, PMZ Real Estate and Liberty Tax Service, is also looking to attract a drive-through coffee “kiosk”.
Burke said Ethan Conrad Properties is trying to get one of the many newer drive-through coffee businesses that have found success in areas such as Sacramento, such as Dutch Bros., the Human Bean, Java Detour, Scooter’s Coffee and others.
The coffee kiosk would be right off West Pacheco Boulevard, where a fireworks stand is normally set up.
Ethan Conrad is also working with some tenants to renew leases, including the La Esperanza Hispanic market.
