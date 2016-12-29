Greyhound, big rig collide on I-5; four passengers injured

Four people were injured early Thursday when a Greyhound bus collided with a big rig on Interstate 5 near Kettleman City, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. at I-5 and Milham Avenue. The CHP closed all northbound traffic on the highway and diverted traffic.
The CHP said the bus came to rest on an embankment and the big rig flipped. The bus was en route to San Francisco.
The four injured passengers were transported to a hospital. Information about their condition was not available. Another bus was reportedly being sent to pick up the other passengers.
The CHP also said about 20 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled. The closure was expect to last about three hours.
