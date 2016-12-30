New Lutheran pastor starts services this weekend

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

1:24 Bill to increase water storage in Merced