Annual mochitsuki event in Livingston

Takeo Kishi, 29, of San Francisco, turns rice as is it pounded in to mochi during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Mark Pawloski, 33, of Buffalo, N.Y., left, pounds mochi with a wooden mallet as Takeo Kishi, 29, of San Francisco, right, turns the mochi during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Blake Tilma, 22, of Winton, left, and Ed Miyoda, 77, of Albuquerque, N.M., right, grind steamed rice during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Steamed rice is ground before being pounded and formed into mochi during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Rice is steamed during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Sherman Kishi, 91, of Livingston, speaks about the mochi making process during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Mochi is pounded with wooden mallets during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Jan Andow Mendenhall, 59, of Winton, shapes or "cuts" mochi during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Doug Wells, 69, of Livingston, adds water to the drum as rice is steamed during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Women shape or "cut" mochi during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Dan Mendenhall, 59, of Winton, checks the water level as rice steams during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Doug Wells, 69, of Livingston, carries steamed rice to the grinder during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Steamed rice is ground before being pounded and formed into mochi during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stu Nakashima, 59, of San Jose, turns mochi as it is pounded during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Scott Yoshida, 66, of Livingston, pounds mochi during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Surya Grover Kishi, 36, of San Francisco, shapes or "cuts" mochi during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Finished mochi rests on a table during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Sherman Kishi, 91, of Livingston, speaks about the mochi making process during the annual mochitsuki event at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Mochi is a rice cake that is made before New Year's celebrations. The sweet rice is soaked before it is steamed, ground, pounded and formed into rice cakes.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com