Merced police officers work to keep streets safe during a busy New Year's Eve

The Merced Police arrest a man who ran from officers on Dayna Way during New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. According to Merced Police Sgt. Robert Solis, the 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant that was issued for failing to appear in court.
Merced Police Sgt. Robert Solis drives through downtown Merced while on patrol during New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Merced Police Sgt. Robert Solis enters the door of an apartment while responding to a call of a suicidal person in an apartment complex off of Loughborough Drive on New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
A 21-year-old man sits on a stump as he speaks with Merced Police officers after he was shot in the leg in the 1200 block of West 1st Street on New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Merced Police Sgt. Robert Solis looks to his computer while responding to the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of West 1st Street on New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. A 21-year-old man was transported to a Modesto area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
People look on as the Merced Police Department investigates the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of West 1st Street on New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. A 21-year-old man was transported to a Modesto area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Merced Police Sgt. Robert Solis, center, speaks with officers as a 21-year-old man is loaded into an ambulance with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 1200 block of West 1st Street on New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
A woman complies with Merced Police instructions to step away from a car with her hands in the air on Tipperary Way on New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. According to Merced Police Sgt. Robert Solis, the car was reported stolen.
Merced police open the trunk of a car that was reported stolen while conducting a search after taking the vehicles occupants into custody on Tipperary Way during New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
A woman complies with Merced Police instructions to step away from a car and toward with her hands on her head on Tipperary Way on New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. According to Merced Police Sgt. Robert Solis, the car was reported stolen.
Merced Police officers speak to two men during a traffic stop on Q Street during New Year's Eve in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
