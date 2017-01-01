Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey injured in early morning structure fire

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, works the scene of an early morning structure fire at the home of longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey at the Kelsey Ranch in the 7400 block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to Calfire battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, works the scene of an early morning structure fire at the home of longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey at the Kelsey Ranch in the 7400 block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to Calfire battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, works the scene of an early morning structure fire at the home of longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey at the Kelsey Ranch in the 7400 block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to Calfire battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, works the scene of an early morning structure fire at the home of longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey at the Kelsey Ranch in the 7400 block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to Calfire battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, works the scene of an early morning structure fire at the home of longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey at the Kelsey Ranch in the 7400 block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to Calfire battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, works the scene of an early morning structure fire at the home of longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey at the Kelsey Ranch in the 7400 block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to Calfire battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, works the scene of an early morning structure fire at the home of longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey at the Kelsey Ranch in the 7400 block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to Calfire battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com