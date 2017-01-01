New Year’s Eve makes for one of the busiest nights for Merced police officers

When Merced police Sgt. Robert Solis received the first report of gunshots on New Year’s Eve night, he hoped nobody was injured.
Unfortunately, Solis said, at least one shot struck a 21-year-old man in his thigh while he was walking to a “get together” on the 1200 Block of First Street. He was transported to a hospital in Merced with non-life threatening injuries.
On New Year’s Eve, Solis said, officers expect to receive more gunshot calls than usual, and this New Year’s Eve night they started earlier. Solis received the call a little past 7 p.m.
“We usually get calls closer to midnight,” he said. “This is way early. Lucky for that guy it was just a leg wound.”
There were multiple witnesses at the shooting, Solis said, and the various 911 callers said they heard 15 to 20 gunshots and saw people leaving the scene. A green Honda and grey Caddillac also were seen leaving the area.
As the night progresses officers expect more calls regarding gunshots, Solis said, and is something typical for every New Year’s Eve. Many individuals like to shoot their guns as a way to celebrate the New Year, he said, and although officers can distinguish gunshots from fireworks, many residents can’t.
“Some people with guns fire them up in the air,” Solis said. “That’s something we always have to be mindful of.”
As officers investigated the shooting, Solis received another call involving two women in a stolen green two-door Honda Civic on Tipperary Avenue. Both were handcuffed and officers found drugs in their possession.
Solis said it was unlikely the Honda was the one involved in the shooting.
Earlier in the night after around 6 p.m., Solis made his way to Dayna Way and Katy Lane in Merced, where officers were looking for a 37-year-old felon, Tony Perry, with warrant out for his arrest stemming from an alleged failure to appear in court in December.
“He ended up running through back yeards and jumping fences,” Solis said. “He’s been on the run for a few weeks.”
When it comes to people driving under the influence, Solis said he and officers expect the night to be busier, especially since this New Year’s landed on a weekend. Officers are also looking out more for drivers who seem impaired, and most DUIs are found on busier streets like Olive Avenue and 16th Street.
“I think it’s going to be, unfortunately, a lot busier and more DUI’s since it’s on a weekend,” Solis said. “Weekends usually are already busy with DUIs.”
There wasn’t any DUI checkpoints set up this holiday weekend, Solis said, and they were staffed regularly for a Saturday night.
While the legal limit for blood-alcohol content is .08, Solis said, drivers can still be arrested for drunken driving if they’re under that limit. Sometimes they can blow under the limit but not pass the other tests because their on other legal or illegal drugs.
“There can be other things on board, not just alcohol,” Solis said. “Prescribed medication can impair the ability of driving.”
Having open containers in the car is another problem that can give people tickets, Solis said, for the driver and the passengers.
“The driver gets a ticket for allowing it and the passenger gets a ticket for having it,” he said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments