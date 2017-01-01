News

January 1, 2017 1:17 PM

Merced woman arrested during probation search

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested convicted felon Friday during a probation search at her home, the Police Department reported.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers searched Amy Chavez, 38, in her Merced residence on the 3200 block of Nashville Ct. GVSU officers located 2 baggies of methamphetamine and some cash, police said in a news release. There were no further details regarding the amount of money.

Officer located a 38-caliber revolver inside a bedroom, the statement said.

Chavez was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and sales of narcotics.

According to police, because Chavez is a convicted felon, she was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

The police department is asking anyone with information on this crime to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or the tipster line at 209-385-4725. Individuals can also send anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing TIP411, or 847411, and include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos