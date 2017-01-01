Merced woman arrested during probation search

Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested convicted felon Friday during a probation search at her home, the Police Department reported.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers searched Amy Chavez, 38, in her Merced residence on the 3200 block of Nashville Ct. GVSU officers located 2 baggies of methamphetamine and some cash, police said in a news release. There were no further details regarding the amount of money.
Officer located a 38-caliber revolver inside a bedroom, the statement said.
Chavez was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and sales of narcotics.
According to police, because Chavez is a convicted felon, she was prohibited from possessing any firearms.
The police department is asking anyone with information on this crime to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or the tipster line at 209-385-4725. Individuals can also send anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing TIP411, or 847411, and include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
