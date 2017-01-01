Afghan refugees coming to California struggle with PTSD

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:53 The annual mochitsuki at Livingston United Methodist Church

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced