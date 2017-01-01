Merced County’s first baby of 2017 shares birthday with relatives

Little 7-pound, 5-ounce Alexa Marie Lawrence surprised her parents and was Merced County’s first baby born in 2017.
Alexa, born at 2:35 a.m. at 20 1/2 inches long, wasn’t due to enter the world until February, Jennifer Viloria, her mother, said.
But when Viloria’s water broke right at midnight, Alexa didn’t take her time. About 20 minutes later, Viloria began having contractions and went into labor.
Alexa’s birthday is special because it lands on the same day Viloria’s grandmother, Hazel Thompson, and uncle, Danny Thompson, also celebrated birthdays. Both relatives have died, Viloria, 33, said.
It was an exciting time for Alexa’s father, Jeremy Lawrence, 34, too. “It was his first time seeing it (birth),” Viloria said. “He was excited. He was ready to go.”
Viloria went to a doctor appointment on Friday, where doctors scheduled another appointment in a week to assign the delivery doctor. Viloria was initially thought to be 35 weeks pregnant, but once she delivered the baby at Mercy Medical Center it was clear to the doctor she was further along, she said.
Luckily, Viloria, who lives in Merced, had a baby shower last month, where she received everything she needed to welcome Alexa.
Alexa joins two older brothers and an older sister.
She spent her first day mostly sleeping.
In Los Banos at Memorial Hospital, Angela and Adam Gonzalez welcomed their son, Noah Adam Gonzalez, at 4:35 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
The Santa Nella couple wasn’t expecting Noah to come on New Years Day. “When we got here, I was ready and he was ready,” Angela Gonzalez said. “We were a little surprised. It was a good way to start the New Year.”
Noah joins three older siblings.
