Los Banos police charities help community, kids

The Los Banos Police Department’s call to service this winter included more than keeping the city safe.
Los Banos police in December helped accomplish three charity initiatives that benefited the kids and community in Los Banos: the annual “Kops for Kids” toy drive, “Shop With a Cop” event and nonperishable food drive.
The police department announced Tuesday that its Kops for Kids event provided 1,392 gifts for 696 children and 264 families.
The event – a staple of the community for more than 25 years and held by the police department, Los Banos Police Activities League and the California Highway Patrol’s Los Banos office – asked for donations to help purchase gifts for children in the Los Banos Unified School District.
The toy drive was organized by Los Banos police Officer Noah Jones and PAL volunteer Rosemarie Santos. A list of businesses, groups and people who contributed to the toy drive this year can be viewed on the police department’s Facebook page.
Using a community-support grant through Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the police department also held a Shop With a Cop event. Each officer took a handful of the 40 selected elementary school students shopping for gifts at the Los Banos Walmart.
Gifts the students received included warm coats and shoes. Each child also enjoyed a snack after shopping.
The police department also teamed with Los Banos Rotary and Soroptimist club members and local businesses to organize its third annual nonperishable food drive, collecting about 8,000 items.
That exceeded the goal of 6,000 items, meaning Chief Gary Brizzee’s challenge to the community was met.
“We met and exceeded our goal,” Brizzee said. “So I lived up to my end of the agreement and got my hair cut (Dec. 23).”
Brizzee said the generosity of the community, businesses and individuals associated with the police department and other organizations made the charities possible.
“In the end, the men and women I work with care about our community,” Brizzee said. “And it is very satisfying to be a part of the many efforts to help keep Los Banos a great place to live.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
