Awards and recognitions close the year for Valley Childrens hospital

Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera wrapped up the year with awards and recognition from national organizations.
The pediatric intensive care unit at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera received a Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, according to a news release from Valley Children officials.
“Nursing is an integral part of the care team,” said Beverly Hayden-Pugh, Valley Children’s senior vice president of clinical operations and chief nursing officer, in the release. “I am so proud of the entire team. The nurses’ professionalism and commitment to their patients drive them every single day and this recognition is well deserved.”
This is the third time Valley Children’s has received this award, which recognizes the achievements of physicians working in critical care units, the release said. Areas taken into consideration are professional practice, patient outcomes and work environments.
Earlier in the year, according to the release, Valley Children’s Hospital ranked in the top 10 percent in the country for preventing a common type of health care-related infection, catheter-associated urinary tract infection.
The hospital went a year without a CAUTI, which can often be a painful and harmful complication.
