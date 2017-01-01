Delhi pedestrian killed crossing Highway 99 in Merced County

A 56-year-old Delhi man was killed Sunday night when he apparently tried to run across a busy Merced County highway and was struck by multiple cars, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The man’s name was not released pending notification of his family.
Officers were called around 7:46 p.m. to the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near the Collier Road off ramp, between Livingston and Delhi. Investigators believe the man tried to cross Highway 99 heading west, according to Officer Moises Onsurez.
Authorities said the man was struck by multiple cars, but the exact number was not immediately clear.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Onsurez confirmed.
Northbound traffic remained closed as of 9 p.m. Cars were being diverted to Collier Road. Onsurez said drivers should avoid the area “if at all possible,” adding that there was no timetable for when the highway would reopen.
“Motorists should expect delays,” he said.
