Western Colorado group offers free counseling for teens

A partnership between two suicide prevention programs is working to provide more therapy to at-risk youth.
The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2iHiFPA ) that the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation is now offering up to 12 counseling sessions to youth who qualify thanks to a partnership with the Second Wind Fund. Second Wind Fund works to match youth at risk for suicide with local licensed therapists.
Parents who wish to have their children referred to the Second Wind Fund program can request a referral from a school counselor, psychologist or a social worker.
Previously the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation offered up to eight sessions for youth with no insurance through its Bridges Program.
