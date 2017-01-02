Kelsey house fire not a criminal investigation, cause remains unclear

Investigators on Monday searched for answers in a disastrous New Year’s Day house fire at the home of a recently retired Merced County supervisor.
Deidre Kelsey, whose retirement after two decades on the Board of Supervisors officially began the same day her house burned to the ground, was taken to a Fresno hospital for treatment of burn injuries. Authorities have said she suffered first-degree burns to about 25 percent of her body. She was listed in “stable” condition on the day of the fire. She remained hospitalized Monday, but an update on her condition was not available.
Kelsey, 61, escaped the decades-old burning home around 4 a.m. Sunday and drove herself to the Calfire station in Snelling. Firefighters said the ranch home on Merced Falls Road was engulfed when they arrived and it took several hours to extinguish. Early damage estimates have been placed at around $600,000 and the home has been declared a total loss.
The family of the longtime county supervisor has declined to comment on the tragedy to the Sun-Star.
Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel, Merced County Calfire, said the investigation continued on Monday and that it still was too early to comment on what may have caused the fire or where it started in the home. Pimentel has said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has said investigators are looking into whether the blaze may have started in a fireplace and spread, but firefighters have declined to comment on that possibility.
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke on Monday confirmed his office is not involved in the investigation, which he said is being handled by Calfire completely.
“There’s been nothing to indicate anything of a criminal nature, so we’re not involved in the case,” Warnke said in a telephone interview.
Kelsey joined the Board of Supervisors in 1995 after being appointed by then-Gov. Pete Wilson to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dean Peterson. She was elected to the board the following year and eventually served five terms before announcing her retirement over the summer of 2016.
Merced-area officials have expressed shock and concern for Kelsey in the wake of the devastating blaze.
Supervisor Daron McDaniel, who has described Kelsey as a friend, said he “can’t imagine” the pain Kelsey must feel having lost her home on the first day of her retirement from public life.
“We’re all hoping for the best for her,” he said.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments