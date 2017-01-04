Fire at ex-supervisor’s Snelling home deemed accidental, investigation concludes

Merced County Fire investigators determined that an unsupervised fire in the fireplace caused the home of former county supervisor to burn down New Year’s Day.
Investigators believe Deidre Kelsey left the fire in her “great room” fire place unattended when she went to bed on New Years Eve, and the nearby area rug and dry Christmas tree caught fire, said Merced County Fire Division Chief Mark Lawson.
Lawson noted the fire risk Christmas trees pose, especially when they dry out. “It was at least a week after Christmas Day,” he said. “It would’ve been like a Roman Candle going off.”
Firefighters have concluded their investigation and determined the fire was accidental.
Other elements in the home also caused the fire to spread quickly, such as wood paneling with a finishing coat throughout the home.
Lawson said investigators quickly were able to eliminate criminal intent as the cause of the fire based on statements from Kelsey and evidence gathered at the scene. From there, investigators eliminated other factors that could’ve caused the devastating blaze, such as natural causes, electrical shortage or mechanical issues.
Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station about 4 a.m. on Sunday. She was hospitalized in Fresno for first degree burns that covered about 25 percent of her body. Kelsey remained in the burn unit of Community Regional Medical Center on Wednesday in serious condition, said Mary Lisa Russell, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
Because Snelling is a fairly remote area, Lawson said it likely took firefighters about 15 minutes to arrive on scene at the fire, giving the blaze plenty of time to spread throughout the house and cause major damage.
Investigators previously estimated the damages to be around $600,000.
Fire officials said one of Kelsey’s dogs still is missing, but no evidence shows it died in the fire. A pet cat may have died in the fire, Lawson said.
Kelsey’s family has declined to comment on the tragedy to the Sun-Star.
Lawson said the investigation, which took about 72 hours, was no different from any other residential fire and went through a process of elimination to determine the cause. Lawson said every fire is different, and in some cases it can take much longer to wrap up a case.
“It’s not anything we can do quickly, especially with that amount of damage and devastation,” he said.
Lawson reminded residents to properly dispose of Christmas trees as soon as possible and make sure smoke detectors are installed and working properly. He also said it’s important for residents to have an escape plan in place in case of an emergency.
“This could have been more catastrophic,” he said. “We’re very thankful Supervisor Kelsey didn’t lose her life.”
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
