Ex-employee sentenced for punching Beatrice center resident

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year

1:44 Merced Police Department patrols the streets during a busy New Year's Eve

1:53 The annual mochitsuki at Livingston United Methodist Church

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced