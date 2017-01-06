Officials advice residents to sign up for emergency alerts, especially since heavy rainfall is expected

With the heavy rainfall expected in the valley this weekend, officials are urging residents to register for the Merced County Emergency Notification System.
The notification system alerts residents in emergency situations, said Jeremy Rahn, battalion chief and coordinator for Merced County Office of Emergency Services. Residents will be informed of any type of incident or disaster where evacuation is necessary.
“With the incoming predictions or forecasts of rain over the next few days it’s important to be prepared,” Rahn said.
According to the National Weather Service, “heavy rain” is expected to begin on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday.
County Spokesman, Mike North, said Bert Crane Road near Bear Creek has been closed due to flooding and predicts it will be closed for the next week or more and won't reopen until road is clear and it’s safe to drive on.
Anyone who has a working landline is automatically registered, Rahn said. Because most people primarily use cell phones, Rahn said, it’s important for those people to sign up. Alerts can be given through phone calls, text messages, emails and fax.
“It’s really important because some people don’t have landlines,” Rahn said.
To sign up residents can go to www.co.merced.ca.us/alert.
Rahn also advices individuals to be prepared for emergencies at home by using the resources provided on www.ready.gov.
“It’s wise for all residents to always be prepared for an event or disaster at any time,” Rahn said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
