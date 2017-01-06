Merced gearing up for weekend storms

On Friday, city of Merced officials issued a warning in advance of the storm, saying that the area is expected to receive up to 3 inches of rain and gusts of wind up to 30 mph this weekend. In Merced, the heaviest rain is expected to arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday morning, officials said in a news release. Cassondra Garcia and her family went to the McKee fire station Friday afternoon to fill sand bags. Garcia remembers in 2006 when the Beachwood-Franklin area experienced major flooding and said a park in the neighborhood was completely flooded. Video by Michelle Morgante

Local

Bill to increase water storage in Merced

Merced-area leaders praised a new law that they say will increase water storage and benefit the region in the driest of years. They spoke Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Thaddeus Miller/tmiller@mercedsunstar.com)

Local

Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced

Firefighters respond to the scene of a structure fire at the Asian Food and Gifts located at 630 West Main Street in downtown Merced, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. According to Merced City Fire Chief Michael Wilkinson, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, Turlock City Fire and Atwater City Fire assisted in battling the fire. According to Wilkinson, the cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

