Merced gearing up for weekend storms

On Friday, city of Merced officials issued a warning in advance of the storm, saying that the area is expected to receive up to 3 inches of rain and gusts of wind up to 30 mph this weekend. In Merced, the heaviest rain is expected to arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday morning, officials said in a news release. Cassondra Garcia and her family went to the McKee fire station Friday afternoon to fill sand bags. Garcia remembers in 2006 when the Beachwood-Franklin area experienced major flooding and said a park in the neighborhood was completely flooded. Video by Michelle Morgante