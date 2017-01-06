Los Banos bribery arraignment delayed, defense asks for new judge

Lawyers for ex-Los Banos school trustee Tommy Jones and local contractor Gregory Opinski filed a motion Friday to disqualify a Merced judge from their corruption case, delaying their arraignment another month.
The court has 10 days to respond to the motion. The arraignment was continued to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 3.
The move came a day after the 5th District Court of Appeal in Fresno denied the defendants’ writ of mandate to halt court proceedings in Merced. The writ also asked the court of appeal to overrule Merced Judge Ronald Hansen’s order denying defendants’ request to disqualify all judicial officers of the Merced Superior Court.
Case reports from a 10-month investigation say Jones bribed former Los Banos school trustee Dominic Falasco, paying him $12,000 on behalf of Opinski to make three key swing votes on the school board. One of those votes awarded Opinski the construction manager contract for the $6 million-$7 million Mercey Springs Elementary project, expected to double the size of the school. The school board has since given the project to another contractor.
The latest motion, filed Friday by Opinski’s lawyer, Jeffrey Hammerschmidt, claims Hansen and Opinski were both members of a stock investor’s club in which they shared profits from successful investments.
Hansen disclosed his co-membership in the stock investor’s club to prosecutors and the defense during an in-chambers conference Nov. 21, according to the motion.
Hammerschmidt and Jones’ lawyer, Kevin Little, are asking for Hansen to recuse himself or be disqualified from the case due to the perceived conflict of interest. Hammerschmidt and Little weren’t immediately available for comment Friday morning.
The defense has attempted to move the case out of Merced since November.
Hammerschmidt and Little filed a motion Nov. 21 to disqualify all Merced judicial officers from the case, referencing the stock club and other conflicts of interest between the Merced Superior Court bench and potential key witnesses.
Hansen disclosed his connections to Opinski in his Nov. 28 order denying the motion, noting that he belonged to the club for 35 years.
In the order, Hansen said Opinski rarely attended club meetings and hasn’t been a member for more than two years.
Hansen added that in October he learned Opinski may be a member of a golf club Hansen belongs to but plays at infrequently.
Hansen also states he hasn’t played golf or socialized with Opinski.
“I have no reason to doubt my ability to be impartial with respect to Mr. Opinski,” Hansen states in the order. “Nor do I believe that there is an objective factual basis for any alleged perceived bias.”
In an email response to the Enterprise and Sun-Star, Supervising Deputy District Attorney Steve Slocum noted that Hansen, “one of the most experienced magistrates in Merced County,” disclosed connections to Opinski on his own initiative.
“Judge Hansen’s declaration explains why there is no objective basis for a perceived bias,” Slocum said.
