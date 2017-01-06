Yosemite-area roads closed, Merced residents prepare in advance of storm

A major storm heading straight for California forced the closure of all roads in Yosemite Valley as of 5 p.m. Friday, the National Park Service reported. All hotel guests are being moved out of Yosemite Valley in preparation for the storm.
Other areas of Yosemite National Park will remain open.
The National Weather Service in Hanford predicts the storm will hit sometime Saturday and intensify Sunday. Yosemite, the rest of the Sierra and the surrounding foothills will bear the brunt of the rainfall, as up to a foot of rain is expected to drench the higher elevations between Saturday and Monday. The foothills will get 3 to 7 inches during that same time.
This warm rain also will melt much of the existing snow, which is likely to cause flooding in rivers and runoffs. Both the weather service and the park service are predicting the Merced River will flood into Yosemite Valley.
Sonora is expected to get hit hard, with 10 to 15 inches of rain.
Rain and flooding will hit the San Joaquin Valley floor as well.
On Friday, city of Merced officials issued a warning in advance of the storm, saying the area is expected to receive up to 3 inches of rain and gusts up to 30 mph this weekend. In Merced, the heaviest rain is expected to arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday morning, officials said in a news release.
Officials on Friday toured the city’s historic flood spots to check for new hazards, and crews already have placed sandbags at such locations. Major flooding is expected at Childs Avenue and Highway 59.
City officials also contacted agencies about evacuation and possible emergency housing.
City Manager Steve Carrigan advised residents to “stay home, and stay dry.”
Cassondra Garcia and her family went to the McKee fire station Friday afternoon to fill sandbags. Garcia remembers in 2006 when the Beachwood-Franklin area experienced major flooding and said a park in the neighborhood was completely flooded.
“They said it’s supposed to be worse than that this year,” she said.
County officials are urging residents to register for the Merced County Emergency Notification System.
The notification system alerts residents in emergency situations, said Jeremy Rahn, battalion chief and coordinator for Merced County Office of Emergency Services. Residents will be informed of any type of incident or disaster in which evacuation is necessary.
To sign up, residents can go to www.co.merced.ca.us/alert.
Rahn also advises individuals to be prepared for emergencies at home by using the resources provided at www.ready.gov.
The Fresno Bee contributed to this report.
Sandbag information
If residents need sandbags, they are available at Fire Station 51 on 16th Street. Sand has been deposited at 10 locations through the city. Sand is available at:
- Buena Vista Drive and Sarasota Avenue
- Parsons Avenue and Brookdale Drive
- Parsons Avenue and Oregon Drive
- Childs Avenue and G Street
- 1200 block of West Ninth Street
- West North Bear Creek and Shadow Brook drives
- Cheney Drive and Buckner Road
- East side of Mansionette Drive between Kingfisher Court and Mercy Avenue
- Campus Drive and Line Drive
- West 24th and K streets
