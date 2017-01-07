Rain showers expected in Merced through early Sunday

In the past 24 hours Merced has seen .31 inches of rain, according to William Peterson, meteorologist technician for the National Weather Service in Hanford.
More rain is expected in the evening hours, Peterson said, adding on a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain.
Consistent rain showers are expected through about 4 a.m. tomorrow and will pick up again at around 10 a.m, Peterson said. Tomorrow half to a quarter inch of rain is expected.
“We’re looking at rain off and on for the next several days,” Peterson said. “It’s going to be hit and miss some (rain) will be heavy and some not.”
According to Peterson, there are flood warnings and watches almost everywhere in the Central Valley.
“We’re looking at an active pattern in all through central California and especially in the mountains,” he said.
Temperatures for the rest of the day will remain in the 50s, Peterson said, and tomorrow’s temperatures will be consistently in the upper 50s throughout the day.
Wind speed isn’t a concern, he said, and will reach 15 to 20 mph at the most.
