Students who enter Barnes & Noble contest can win their teacher up to $5,000

A middle or high school student in Merced County has the opportunity to highlight a favorite teacher, and win something for it.
Barnes & Noble on Olive Avenue in Merced is having a My Favorite Teacher Contest for students, according to Chelsea Taitano, community business coordinator at Barnes & Noble. In 500 words or less, students can write a poem, essay or thank-you letter explaining why the teacher they picked is their favorite.
“This is a great opportunity for recognition in the community,” Taitano said.
Local winners in the county will be honored with their teacher and receive a certificate at the store ceremony, she said, and the winning entry also will be submitted into the regional competition. Regional winners will receive a $500 Barnes & Noble gift card.
The national winner will receive a Barnes & Noble NOOK e-book reader and a $500 Barnes & Noble gift card, and the teacher honored by the winner will win the Barnes & Noble Teacher of the Year award and receive $5,000. The teacher’s school also will receive $5,000.
“I think that it’s important because teachers are basically the foundation that bring up students,” Taitano said.
All entries need to be submitted with an entry form that can be found at Barnes & Noble. The last day to submit entries will be March 1. Entries can be dropped off or mailed to Barnes & Noble at 1720 W Olive Ave. Entries can also be submitted through fax, 209-386-0579. More information can be found at www.barnesandnoble.com/myfavoriteteacher.
