County’s first mock trial will be held in historic courthouse

Merced County students will compete in the region’s first mock trial event this week in a historical place where judgments were passed down.
The District Attorney’s Office and Merced County Office of Education are partnering to host the first competition on Wednesday at the Merced County Courthouse Museum.
High school students from Dos Palos, Pacheco High, Los Banos High and Delhi will act as the prosecution and defense while District Attorney Larry Morse II will serve as the presiding judge. The “trial” will take place in the historical courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse museum.
The hypothetical case, provided by the Constitutional Rights Foundation, involves human trafficking and false imprisonment.
Students will learn courtroom procedures and the roles of defense attorneys and prosecutors, witnesses, the court clerk and a bailiff. Students also may serve as courtroom artists and journalists.
Morse and his office are behind the program, providing volunteers to coach teams and recruit attorneys for scoring. Eric Beiswanger, Corbett Browning and David Foster are local attorneys the Merced County Bar Association provided for scoring.
Medals will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams and the best courtroom journalist and artist during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Clark/Newbold Conference Room at the Merced County Office of Education.
For more information, contact MCOE events planner Stacie Arancibia at 209-385-5910.
