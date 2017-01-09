Concord offers patients mental health services instead of ER

Some patients in Concord with mental health or drug issues will be sent to a community mental health facility rather than a hospital under a new program.
Fire Chief Dan Andrus says the department is partnering with Riverbend Community Mental Health. First responders will evaluate patients to see if they're in danger or unable to cooperate.
If so, they'll be directed to an emergency department.
If not, those who agree to mental health counseling could be sent to Riverbend's urgent care center. The center's mobile crisis unit could alternatively be sent to the patient's home or a clinician could follow up within the next day.
Andrus says patients actively "detoxifying from drugs" would probably be sent to the emergency department.
