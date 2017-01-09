Takeda Pharmaceutical to buy Ariad in $5.2 billion cash deal

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire Pause

3:07 Merced beats Buhach Colony

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:44 Merced Police Department patrols the streets during a busy New Year's Eve

1:53 The annual mochitsuki at Livingston United Methodist Church