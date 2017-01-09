Truckers' medical forms to be revoked in Atlanta fraud case

Federal authorities say they will revoke medical certificates given to truckers by a chiropractor operating out of an Atlanta truck stop.
Prosecutors say Anthony Lefteris was authorized to perform the exams, which are meant to ensure that truck drivers operate safely on the nation's highways. But they say he skipped required tests such as vision and hearing, and also falsified records.
Now, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says it will revoke all the medical certificates signed by Lefteris during the past two years, and truckers who received their exams from him will have to obtain new ones in order to maintain their Commercial Driver Licenses.
Two lawyers listed in court records as attorneys for Lefteris did not immediately return messages on Monday.
