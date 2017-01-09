Multiple roads closed due to flooding

A portion of Highway 59 was closed overnight due to flooding, and agencies are keeping an eye on other key flood points throughout Merced County as more rain is expected.
Highway 59 was closed about 3 a.m. Monday near Rahilly Road where Mariposa Creek flooded, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Motorists headed from Merced to Los Banos are advised to take a detour at eastbound Reilly Road to southbound Healy Road and back to westbound Sandy Mush Road.
There is no estimated time for the section of the road to be reopened.
Roads also have been closed in the area of NorthWest Bear Creek Drive and Highway 59 near Stefan Gray Park due to flooding, said Billy Alcorn, deputy chief for Merced City Fire Department.
Local officials are monitoring Bear Creek, which is steadily rising. Officials expect the creek to come close to flood stage but don’t anticipate water levels rising above it.
Various traffic accidents have been reported in the Merced city limits over the weekend, but no major injuries were reported, authorities said.
In Yosemite, the Merced River at Pohono Bridge surpassed the flood stage about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The park remains closed due to expected flooding.
